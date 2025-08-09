Bayern Munich Transfers: Talented Teenagers Lennart Karl, Wisdom Mike Extend Contracts

Bayern extend contracts of teenagers Wisdom and Karl
Teenagers are one for the future
Bayern recently won 4-0 against Spurs in friendly
Bayern Munich announced they have tied down talented teenagers Lennart Karl and Wisdom Mike to new deals at the club on Friday.
Both Karl and Mike have impressed for the Bundesliga champions in friendlies against Lyon and Tottenham ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Vincent Kompany's team are unbeaten in their pre-season preparations, with their latest result seeing them thump Spurs 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium.
During their triumph over Thomas Frank's side, Karl put his team three goals ahead with a stunning finish before Jonah Kusi-Asare concluded the rout.
Karl has made one senior appearance for Bayern, coming on as a substitute in their 10-0 victory over Auckland City in the Club World Cup.
Mike is yet to appear for the first-team, though it is believed that he, along with Karl, will be part of Kompany's plans for the upcoming campaign.
It is believed that both players have put pen to paper on three-year deals, which will keep them at Bayern until 2028.
"Lennart Karl and Wisdom Mike have been at the FC Bayern Campus for years, they've always been the defining players of their teams," sporting director Christoph Freund said.
"Lennart is bold, dangerous in front of goal, technically gifted with close ball control in one-on-one situations and very versatile in attack.
"Wisdom has good acceleration, he's explosive and dynamic with a drive towards goal and has good finishing skills – a winger we at FC Bayern like to see.
"Both are still very young and have enormous potential. The future might belong to them."
Bayern take on Grasshopper in their final pre-season next Tuesday before facing Stuttgart in the German Super Cup final on August 16.