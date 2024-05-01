Football

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Make Scoring Goals An Art Form, And When Least Expected

Real Madrid's knack for scoring goals out of nothing is a trait that plays on rivals' minds as Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka acknowledged after their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg draw

Advertisement

AP
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Photo: AP
info_icon

Real Madrid has made an art form of striking when least expected. (More Football News)

Bayern Munich was so dominant in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday that it seemed only a matter of time before it scored. But Madrid pounced instead.

Vinícius Júnior ran onto a brilliant Toni Kroos pass and fired the visitors ahead in the 24th minute with their first chance.

Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic - null
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Borussia Dortmund Boosted By Returns Ahead Of PSG Clash

BY Stats Perform

“I know that Viní prefers the ball in space than at his feet,” Kroos said.

“Then he makes his move. He makes the pass easy for me with his run.”

Advertisement

Madrid's knack for scoring goals out of nothing is a trait that plays on rivals' minds as Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka acknowledged after the teams' 2-2 draw.

“We let Vinícius out our eye for a bit and then there was a huge hole,” Goretzka said.

“There wasn't the feeling that something dangerous could happen but that's the quality of Real and you need to be ready for it all the time.”

Bayern dominated possession and goal attempts (14-8) but the two-leg series remains wide open ahead of the return semifinal match in Madrid next week.

“We had that last season too against Paris with Neymar and (Kylian) Mbappé, they're just players with unbelievable quality,” Goretzka said.

Advertisement

“It's extremely dangerous when they're up front. You always have to have a top defense and of course you can't march forward blindly, no question.”

Madrid should arguably have gone on to score more after Vinícius opened the scoring as Bayern's confidence took a blow and the home team no longer dominated.

Manuel Neuer made a fine save to deny Kroos and Madrid was in the ascendancy when Leroy Sané equalized with a fierce strike inside the right post and Harry Kane converted a penalty for Bayern.

Vinícius scored again after coolly converting a late penalty to level the match.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal. - null
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final, 1st Leg: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema Lead Real Madrid Past Chelsea 2-0

BY Associated Press

Real Madrid always makes moves,” Vinícius said. “Now we have to be concentrated for the 90 minutes, or 120 if needed, at the Bernabéu.”

The winner will play Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1. Dortmund and PSG were to play the first leg of their semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup
  6. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: SIT Notice To Prajwal Revanna In Alleged 'Sex Tapes' Case; Dalvir Singh Goldy Joins AAP Day After Quitting Congress
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India