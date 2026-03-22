Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025‑26: Joan Garcia Shines In Victory As Pressure Mounts On Real Madrid

Summary of this article
Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0, stretching their lead over Real Madrid to seven points
Ronald Araujo scored in the 24th minute from Joao Cancelo’s corner
Goalkeeper Joan Garcia delivered a superb performance with a number of key saves
Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga points table. With arch-rivals Real Madrid set to play Atletico Madrid later on Sunday, the gap at the top now stands at seven points, with nine games left in the season.
Defender Ronald Araujo, who started in place of the injured Jules Kounde, scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute, outjumping his marker to head in Joao Cancelo’s corner delivered to the far post. The Blaugrana could have extended the lead before half-time, but Raphinha missed a host of chances.
The Brazilian winger first dragged his counter-attacking shot wide, then forced a decent save from Augusto Batalla, before hitting the woodwork shortly following Araujo’s goal.
Joan Garcia Key In Narrow Win
Goalkeeper Joan Garcia delivered a player-of-the-match performance to keep a clean sheet. The former Espanyol goalkeeper denied Carlos Martin in the opening minute before blocking Unai Lopez’s goal-bound header early in the second half. He also denied Jorge de Frutos’ low strike late in the contest.
Garcia, who overcame an injury scare during the contest, was praised by head coach Hansi Flick, who said, “This is why we brought him.”
“It was important to get these three points, even if it wasn’t our best game,” Joan Garcia said. “We needed to win, and now what the others do doesn’t depend on us.”
Garcia has been in terrific form in his debut season for Barcelona, and was recently included in Spain’s squad for the first time on Friday ahead of two friendlies that will serve as warm-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Araujo Returns After Break
Araujo’s goal capped his first La Liga start since returning from a mental health break taken between November and early January. The Uruguayan had overcome depression linked to a longer struggle with anxiety.
“I am feeling good, physically too,” Araujo said after the game. “I am always here to help the team, whether I play at centre-back or right-back. I always felt the support of Barcelona’s fans.”