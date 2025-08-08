Barcelona Temporarily Strip Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Of Captaincy Amid Disciplinary Proceedings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen missed much of Barcelona's 2024-25 campaign after rupturing his patellar tendon in September
Barcelona have temporarily stripped Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the club's captaincy following disciplinary proceedings against the Germany international.
Ter Stegen last played a match while on international duty with Germany, playing the duration of their Nations League third-place play-off defeat to France.
The 33-year-old missed much of the 2024-25 campaign for Hansi Flick's side after rupturing his patellar tendon in a LaLiga clash with Villarreal back in September.
And reports have emerged that Barcelona's decision has come after Ter Stegen's unwillingness to share his medical data with La Liga, which could allow the Blaugrana to register new players ahead of the new campaign.
Barcelona could have at least 50% of Ter Stegen's salary freed up for registration purposes under LaLiga's injury provision, a rule that applies if a player is sidelined for at least four months, which is considered a long-term injury.
However, Ter Stegen announced on social media that he would be out of action for three months, prompting the LaLiga champions to consider legal action against the player.
Barcelona's summer signings have included the arrival of keeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol and England striker Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.
In a statement, they said: "Barcelona hereby announces that, following the disciplinary proceedings opened against player Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and until this matter is definitively resolved, the club, by mutual agreement with the sporting director and the coaching staff, has decided to temporarily withdraw his role as first-team captain."
They also confirmed that defender Ronald Araujo would wear the armband during Ter Stegen's absence.
If Ter Stegen's recovery time is more than four months, Barcelona could release him from his contract.
The shot-stopper has made 431 appearances in all competitions since his switch from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, keeping 177 clean sheets in those matches.