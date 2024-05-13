Football

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Celta Vigo: Diego Simeone Remains Focused After Bringing Up 400 Wins

Atletico Madrid would secure a top-four spot in La Liga if they beat Getafe next and that remains Diego Simeone's firm focus, rather than celebrating personal achievements

Though not accepting any personal praise, Diego Simeone lauded the support of Atletico's fans.
info_icon

Diego Simeone is refusing to relent in his pursuit with Atletico Madrid after bringing up 400 wins during his managerial tenure at the club. (More Football News)

Atletico needed a late stunner from Rodrigo De Paul to edge past Celta Vigo on Sunday, keeping them on course for Champions League qualification.

Simeone's side would secure a top-four spot in LaLiga if they beat Getafe on Wednesday.

That remains Simeone's firm focus, rather than celebrating personal achievements.

The Atletico boss told reporters: "I don't stop. I know what I want, I know what I'm looking for, I know where the path is.

"I will continue pushing until the last day I am here.

"We will continue game by game until the end, and then we will analyse well what needs to be assessed."

Though not accepting any personal praise, Simeone lauded the support of Atletico's fans after another positive season in the Spanish capital.

"The unconditional support we have with our people," he added. "What is happening this season, our strength at home that is repeated and repeated, and repeated…

"It is not only because of what we can give. There is a passion that is extraordinary, unbeatable in that sense.

"It makes us play with a plus. It exists, it is seen, I hope we can continue repeating it for a long time"

