Atletico Madrid Revitalized By 'Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez' Signings, Says Diego Simeone

The arrivals of Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez have energised Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone said on Sunday. (More Football News)
Gallagher, who joined this summer from Premier League side Chelsea, scored his first LaLiga goal in Sunday's 3-0 home win over Valencia, opening the scoring in the first half.
He is now just the third youngest English goalscorer in the Spanish top-flight (24 years and 222 days), after Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood.
"He came with a lot of enthusiasm, and we needed that kind of player in the midfield because he makes us better," Simeone told a news conference.
"He does not stop giving his best in every game situation in which he participates."
Another new signing, Alvarez, scored in the 93rd minute, also his first goal in the Spanish top flight since joining from Manchester City.
He became the 14th Argentina player to score for Atletico in LaLiga this century.
"We all needed him to score a goal, for him to be more relaxed, to be connected to what he likes... hopefully the goal will be the first of many," the manager added.
"I imagine that he lives for the goal and the enthusiasm to generate this type of situation. Today he appeared as he always does at the least expected moment at the end of the game when hope seems to be fading and, luckily, he scored."
The Atletico boss added that the strengthened squad, which includes new signings such as Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth, is gelling very well and that allows them to compete at the level they want to.