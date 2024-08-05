Atalanta Striker Gianluca Scamacca Suffers ACL Rupture

Atalanta have confirmed striker Gianluca Scamacca has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. (More Football News)
Scamacca was substituted 50 minutes into Atalanta's 4-1 friendly defeat to Parma on Sunday, La Dea's penultimate pre-season outing before they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14.
The striker enjoyed a fine season upon his return to Serie A in 2023-24, following a frustrating one-year spell with West Ham.
He scored 19 goals and provided eight assists last term as Atalanta finished fourth in Serie A and won the Europa League.
In Serie A, Scamacca scored 11 times from chances worth just 6.54 expected goals (xG), with only Lautaro Martinez (+6.36) and Teun Koopmeiners (+5.47) overperforming their underlying figures by a greater margin than him (+5.46).
The Italy international will undergo surgery on Monday ahead of an extended period on the sidelines.
A club statement read: "Following a clinical consultation with Professor Pierpaolo Mariani at the Villa Stuart Clinic in Rome, Gianluca Scamacca underwent diagnostic tests which revealed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee.
"This afternoon, Monday, August 5, the footballer will undergo arthroscopic surgery. Professor Mariani himself will carry out the operation."