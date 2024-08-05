Football

Atalanta Striker Gianluca Scamacca Suffers ACL Rupture

Scamacca was substituted 50 minutes into Atalanta's 4-1 friendly defeat to Parma on Sunday, La Dea's penultimate pre-season outing before they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14

Gianluca Scamacca-football
Gianluca Scamacca was withdrawn with a knee injury during Sunday's friendly
info_icon

Atalanta have confirmed striker Gianluca Scamacca has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. (More Football News)

Scamacca was substituted 50 minutes into Atalanta's 4-1 friendly defeat to Parma on Sunday, La Dea's penultimate pre-season outing before they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14.

The striker enjoyed a fine season upon his return to Serie A in 2023-24, following a frustrating one-year spell with West Ham.

He scored 19 goals and provided eight assists last term as Atalanta finished fourth in Serie A and won the Europa League. 

In Serie A, Scamacca scored 11 times from chances worth just 6.54 expected goals (xG), with only Lautaro Martinez (+6.36) and Teun Koopmeiners (+5.47) overperforming their underlying figures by a greater margin than him (+5.46).

info_icon

The Italy international will undergo surgery on Monday ahead of an extended period on the sidelines.

A club statement read: "Following a clinical consultation with Professor Pierpaolo Mariani at the Villa Stuart Clinic in Rome, Gianluca Scamacca underwent diagnostic tests which revealed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee.

"This afternoon, Monday, August 5, the footballer will undergo arthroscopic surgery. Professor Mariani himself will carry out the operation."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  2. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  3. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  4. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  5. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
  2. Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League
  3. Mary Earps Targets A 'Few More Trophies' At PSG After Man Utd Exit
  4. Joao Neves Joins PSG From Benfica On Five-Year Deal
  5. Rodri Deserves Ballon D'Or After Revolutionising Defensive Midfield Role, Says Lucas Leiva
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  2. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  3. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  4. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
  5. SC Seeks Details Of New Castes Added Under OBC List From Bengal Govt | Know All About It
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  3. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
World News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  5. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs