Football

Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa, Champions League: 'Amazing' Emery Makes Playing Easy, Says Beto

Unai Emery guided Villarreal to another Europa League win, before returning Aston Villa to European football and then the Champions League

Unai Emery celebrates with Sevilla goalkeeper Beto
Unai Emery celebrates with Sevilla goalkeeper Beto
info_icon

Unai Emery makes life "so easy" for his players, according to the Aston Villa manager's Europa League-winning goalkeeper. (More Football News)

Beto played for Sevilla as they won three consecutive Europa Leagues under Emery, featuring in the first two title runs, including starring in a penalty shoot-out triumph against Benfica in the 2014 final.

And despite going on to endure slightly more testing spells in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, Emery has continued to deliver on the European stage.

He guided Villarreal to another Europa League win, before returning Villa to European football and then the Champions League. Villa beat Young Boys 3-0 in their league phase opener on Tuesday.

Emery's success comes as no surprise to former Portugal international Beto, who explained the brilliance of his old boss while speaking at the Thinking Football Summit organised by Liga Portugal.

"Unai has many things that make him different," Beto told Stats Perform. "The passion that he has for football makes him different.

"The way that he studies every detail, not only in the opponent but in his team. He knows every player. He knows how to get the best out of each player in his team.

"For us, it was amazing, he knew what was going to happen in the 45th minute of the game. This is going to happen.

"If the picture is this one, we will act this way. If the game is like in another way, we're going to act this way.

"So, he had everything planned; every scenario, every situation he had planned. And for us, the players, we had all the information, we had everything. We just had to be ourselves and put our talent at the service of the team.

"And for us, it was so easy to play being coached by Unai. He was an amazing person.

"He respects football. And I think it's one of the secrets of Unai, he respects football. He gives everything for football.

"So, not only in Sevilla, I know he had some bad moments in Arsenal, but he came back in Villarreal. He won another Europa League in Villarreal.

"He brought back Aston Villa to the top. I have too much credit for Unai because I love him, respect him and he will be forever one of my best coaches and my best friends."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play?
  2. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  3. Gambhir's Aggression Comes Out In Protection Of His Players, Says Karthik
  4. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  5. LLC 2024: Raina Believes Cricketers Just Can't Retire, Turn Up And Perform In Competitive Environments
Football News
  1. Man City Vs Inter Milan, UEFA CL: Simone Inzaghi Focused On Revamped Format, Not 2023 'Rematch'
  2. Dortmund Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: BVB Eyeing Encore Of Last Season
  3. UEFA UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa Make Flying Start With 3-0 Young Boys Hammering - In Pics
  4. Manchester United Vs Barnsley FC, EFL Cup: Erik Ten Hag Level-Headed Despite 'Perfect Night'
  5. Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa, Champions League: 'Amazing' Emery Makes Playing Easy, Says Beto
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  2. J&K Poll Players |Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat
  3. J&K Poll Players |Devender Singh Rana: An Altered Political Alignment
  4. Atishi Becomes Third Woman Delhi CM Following Sushma, Sheila | Looking Back
  5. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. Lebanon Pager Explosions: Baffling Blasts In Old-Fashioned Devices Kill 9; Israel Behind It? What We Know
  3. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  4. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  5. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav