Aston Villa 3-2 Salzburg, UEFA Europa League: Jimoh-Aloba Makes Dream Impact In UEL Thriller

Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba's first goal for Aston Villa proved decisive as they recovered from 2-0 down to defeat Salzburg 3-2 in the Europa League, finishing second in the league phase.
Villa – who saw Ollie Watkins trudge off injured in the first half – trailed 2-0 early in the second half, but after goals from Morgan Rogers and Tyrone Mings got them level, Jimoh-Aloba capped a memorable cameo with an 87th-minute winner in front of the Holte End.
Salzburg were comfortably the better side in the first half, though it was a huge error from Mings that gifted them the opening goal in the 33rd minute.
Mings' loose back pass, intended for Emiliano Martinez, was intercepted by Edmund Baidoo, who teed up Karim Konate with the goal gaping. Victor Lindelof attempted to clear his shot off the line, but he only succeeded in helping the ball into the net.
And it was 2-0 just four minutes into the second half, with Moussa Yeo – who only entered the fray at half-time – flicking Kerim Alajbegovic's centre home at the near post.
Watkins' replacement Rogers got one back with a composed near-post finish in the 65th minute, however, and Villa were level when Mings powered Matty Cash's searching delivery home with 14 minutes to play.
Nineteen-year-old Jimoh-Aloba looked lively as Villa chased a winner, and with time running out, he applied a composed finish to a centre from fellow substitute Kadan Young.
Data Debrief: Villa set new European record
Villa had to work hard for this victory, which stopped them from falling outside the top two and giving up home advantage in the second leg of all their knockout ties from here on out.
Both teams finished with 14 shots apiece, with Villa getting nine on target to Salzburg's eight. The visitors edged the expected goals battle by 2.37 xG to 1.94, but that will be little consolation as they bow out of the competition.
Villa have now won seven consecutive home games in major European competitions – the first time they have done so in their history.