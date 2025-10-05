Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Headlines India's 23-Member Squad

With only one point from two matches, poor outing against Singapore could close doors on India's Asian Cup qualification dreams

Outlook Sports Desk
Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Headlines India's 23-Member Squad Photo: X/IndianFootball
  • India have announced their squad for Asian Cup qualifiers matches against Singapore

  • Sunil Chhetri is back in the Indian team after missing the CAFA Nations Cup

  • India play Singapore away on October 9 and then at home on October 14

Sunil Chhetri returns to the Indian squad for the Asian Cup qualifiers group game against Singapore that was announced by head coach Khalid Jamil on Sunday. The talismanic striker was rested for the CAFA Nations Cup in August-September when Indian team was last in action.

India finished third in the CAFA Nations Cup and would like to display the same spirit in the Asian Cup qualifiers where they are currently languishing at the bottom of Group C. The Blue Tigers are to face group leaders Singapore away on October 9 and then at home on October 14.

With only one point from two matches, poor outing against Singapore could close doors on India's Asian Cup qualification dreams. Only the group winner would advance to the Asian Cup 2027 that will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Coach Jamil said that the team is not looking too far ahead and is focusing on their next clash against Singapore.

"We are not looking at the overall picture at the moment. There are still four matches to go, and the next one against Singapore is the most important for us right now," he said on the eve of the team's departure.

"We cannot look too far ahead – we must go one step at a time," the Indian coach said.

India Squad for Asian Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

