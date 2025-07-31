Mikel Merino insisted that Arsenal's pre-season defeat to north London rivals Tottenham will be used as fuel for the upcoming Premier League season.
In what was the first fixture between the two teams outside of England, Pape Sarr's stunning effort on the stroke of half-time sealed a 1-0 win for Thomas Frank's side.
Spurs looked the more dominant team in the first half after striking the post three times in the first 45 minutes before Sarr opened the scoring from near the halfway line just before the break.
But the Gunners improved after the break, concluding the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.0 from their 16 efforts to their opponents' 0.3 from their six attempts.
Arsenal now take on LaLiga sides Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao in their final two pre-season fixtures before facing Manchester United in their first game of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 17.
Having finished second for the last three years in the top-flight, Merino insisted that while disappointed with their latest defeat, it will help them build moving forward.
"It's not the result we wanted," Merino said. "Obviously, winning is a priority for us, but in pre-season, there are other things that have a lot of value, like getting fit, keeping that connection with the fans here in this amazing city.
"We adapted quickly to the pitch, to the opponent. I think we dominated most of the game. The result is obviously the worst part, but we have to take the positives.
"Obviously, this feeling is going to be the gasoline for the season to keep growing, keep learning and hopefully go upwards."
Arsenal ended their tour of Singapore and Hong Kong with two wins and a defeat, having beaten AC Milan and Newcastle United before losing to Spurs.
And Arteta believes the tour has been a success for his team, saying: "In terms of the preparation, the opposition that we have, the atmosphere, the stadium that we played in.
"We didn't manage to get the result that we wanted, but a lot to take. But a lot of positives to take from the camp and the boys. We go again on Wednesday.
"I think the tour in general, a big thank you, especially to all our supporters that have been with us the last 10-12 days, because they made us feel incredibly privileged to represent this club, and we have something really special and a big gratitude to them.
"Then, in terms of what we have achieved in the three games, really pleased."
Thursday's defeat also saw Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera make their debuts for the Gunners, having joined the tour late following their respective moves from Sporting CP and Valencia earlier this month.
"A big surprise, because whenever we have them [new signings] to participate in training sessions, in games, the attitude and especially the quality that they have has been incredible, so very pleased. As I said, a lot of great things to take from this tour," Arteta added.
"The incredible camaraderie that we had between the players and the staff, and how I think everyone values where we are. It’s been a long two weeks, with a lot happening, a lot of things that you have to adapt in your preparation.
"But the attitude of everybody to make it happen, especially to everybody who has been involved in preparing all of the tour for us. A big thank you because they've done an amazing job."