ARS 0-1 TOT, Club Friendlies Highlights: Pape Matar Sarr's Goal Helps Tottenham Hotspur Beat Arsenal

Outlook Sports Desk
Arsenals Declan Rice, right, takes a shot during the first North London Derby. AP
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, takes a shot during the first North London Derby played outside the United Kingdom between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Hong Kong Football Festival held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Chan Long Hei
Here are the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday (July 31, 2025). The Spurs managed to snatch a win against Arsenal thanks to Pape Matar Sarr's goal.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Start Time, Streaming

The match starts at 5pm IST. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Starting XIs

Martin Odegaard leading the Gunners, while Declan Rice returns in the midfield. Check out the Arsenal and Tottenham line-ups for the not-so-friendly encounter:

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Kick-Off!

Play gets underway in Hong Kong. Gunners are attacking from left to right and Tottenham from right to left. Arsenal earn a corner right away, and Bukayo Saka steps up for the delivery. Nothing comes off it.

2' - ARS 0-0 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Innovative Approach

Arsenal unveiled a clever new set-piece routine on the corner kick, with five players lining up along the edge of the penalty area. This innovative approach is a hallmark of the Gunners, who boast a renowned set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover.

10' - ARS 0-0 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Onus On Max Dowman

The 15-year-old Max Dowman has not been included in the starting XI for Arsenal. But, he is expected to come as a substitute in the second half. The same goes for the new signing, Viktor Gyokeres. This London Derby is far from London in Hong Kong, and the fans are not taking this as a 'friendly'.

21' - ARS 0-0 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: No Goal So Far!

Arsenal have been bold with their long-ball approach in the opening 20 minutes, with goalkeeper David Raya frequently bypassing midfield to find his front three. This strategy has paid off when the Gunners have managed to stay onside, catching Tottenham off guard as they push up the pitch.

27' - ARS 0-0 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Woodwork Again!

After Mohammed Kudus' shot is blocked, the ball falls to Wilson Odobert, who has been impressive so far, on the edge of the box. He creates half a yard of space and attempts to guide the ball into the bottom corner, but it hits the post. It appears to have taken a deflection because Tottenham has earned a corner. Kudus takes the corner, and for the second time in the match, the ball fails to connect with anyone, bouncing off the far post! Richarlison was trying to reach it, but when it rebounded off the post, it hit his arm and somehow looped over the bar.

35' - ARS 0-0 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Yellow Card

Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a yellow card by referee after a bad tackle on Bukayo Saka. He showed no resistance. This is the first yellow card of the game.

43' - ARS 0-0 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Goal!

Pape Matar Sarr scored the first goal of the match for Tottenham Hotspur. His goal has taken the Spurs back into the game after missing two opportunities.

45' - ARS 0-1 TOT

AC Milan Beat Perth Glory In Club Friendly

AC Milan defeated Pert Glory 9-0 in a club friendly match in HBF Park in Perth. Five goals were scored in the first half and four goals in the second, which helped Milan dominate the Down Under club.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Half-Time

Tottenham Hotspur have taken a lead in the match after the goal from Pape Matar Sarr in the 45th minute. Three minutes were added in the first half, but Arsenal failed to score and equaliser.

Half-Time - ARS 0-1 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: 2nd Half Starts

The second half of the match started with Arsenal trying to score an equaliser, but they failed against the defence of Spurs. Tottenham Hotspur are trying to score one more goal to take further lead in the match.

52' - ARS 0-1 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Substitutions

Tottenham Hotspur made three substitutions. Kevin Danso replaced Cristian Romero, and Brennan Johnson came in place of Mohammed Kudus. In the next minute, Mathys Tel substituted Richarlison.

66' - ARS 0-1 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Substitutes

Arsenal have made two changes on the ground. Leandro Trossard has come in place of Martinelli, and Christian Norgaard substituted Martin Zubimendi.

78' - ARS 0-1 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Yellow Cards

Leandro Trossard was injured and Reiss Nelson substituted him in the stoppage time. Then two yellow cards were awarded, first to Mikel Merino of Arsenal and Brennan Johnson of Spurs just after two minutes.

90+1' - ARS 0-1 TOT

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Club Friendlies: Full-Time!

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal in the club friendly match. No one succeeded in scoring a goal in the second half and that resulted in Spurs winning the match.

Full Time - ARS 0-1 TOT

That's All From Our Side!

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Arsenal 1-0 in a club-friendly match in Hong Kong. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
