After Mohammed Kudus' shot is blocked, the ball falls to Wilson Odobert, who has been impressive so far, on the edge of the box. He creates half a yard of space and attempts to guide the ball into the bottom corner, but it hits the post. It appears to have taken a deflection because Tottenham has earned a corner. Kudus takes the corner, and for the second time in the match, the ball fails to connect with anyone, bouncing off the far post! Richarlison was trying to reach it, but when it rebounded off the post, it hit his arm and somehow looped over the bar.