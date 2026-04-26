Arsenal Vs Lyon Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 1st Leg

Summary of this article
Arsenal face Lyon in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals
The Gunners are the reining champions; Lyon have won it the most
Live streaming details available
Reigning UEFA Women's Champions League winners Arsenal host Olympique Lyonnais in the 1st leg of the on-going season's semi-final today at the Emirates Stadium in London.
This matchup is a repeat of last year's semi-final and a battle between the reigning European champions, Arsenal, and the most successful outfit in the tournament, Lyon.
Arsenal, led by head coach Renee Slegers, enters after a hard-fought quarter-final victory over Chelsea.
However, they face a Lyon side, which is in devastating form. The French giants dismantled Wolfsburg 4-0 in their quarter-final 2nd leg and remained unbeaten in domestic play.
The Gunners will look up to stars like Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo to secure a vital home lead before the return leg in France next week. For Lyon, the prolific Kadidiatou Diani and midfield maestro Damaris Egurrola will be the ones to watch.
Arsenal Vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 1st Leg
This match can be live streamed exclusively on the FanCode app/website.
Arsenal Vs Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Arsenal Starting XI: Van Domselaar (GK), Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, Little (C), Mariona, Russo, Smith, Foord and Blackstenius
Substitutes: Borbe, Votikova, Codina, Hinds, Holmberg, Harwood, Pelova and Maanum