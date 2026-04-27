Arsenal 2-1 OL Lyonnes, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 SF: Gunners Take First-Leg Lead

Arsenal benefited from two defensive blunders to rally for a 2-1 win over Lyon in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinals on Sunday, keeping the English club on course to defend its title. Trailing to Jule Brand’s 19th-minute goal for record eight-time champion Lyon, Arsenal was gifted an equalizer in the 59th when Mariona Caldentey’s low free kick into the area was fumbled backward by goalkeeper Christiane Endler and onto the post. Lyon center back Ingrid Engen, stretching to make the clearance, inadvertently turned the ball into her own net. Engen compounded that mistake by misreading a back-pass from teammate Lindsey Heaps in the 83rd minute. Olivia Smith got to the ball ahead of Engen, had a shot saved by Endler, and recovered to convert the rebound.

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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League Soccer-
Arsenal's players celebrate their side's second goal scored by Olivia Smith during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-
Arsenal's manager Renee Slegers after the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-Arsenals Olivia Smith
Arsenal's Olivia Smith celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-Christiane Endler
OL Lyonnes' goalkeeper Christiane Endler, right, reacts as Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius, left, celebrates her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-Arsenals Emily Fox
Arsenal's Emily Fox, left, and OL Lyonnes' Jule Brand, right, challenge for the ball during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-Arsenals Olivia Smith
Arsenal's Olivia Smith, right, and OL Lyonnes' Jule Brand, left, challenge for the ball during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-Lyonnes Jule Brand
Arsenal's Olivia Smith, right, and OL Lyonnes' Jule Brand, left, challenge for the ball during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-OL Lyonnes Jule Brand,
OL Lyonnes' Jule Brand, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-Arsenals Olivia Smith
Arsenal's Olivia Smith, left, and OL Lyonnes' Ingrid Engen, right, challenge for the ball during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Arsenal Vs OL Lyonnes Womens Champions League Soccer-Arsenals Emily Fox
Arsenal's Emily Fox, left, and OL Lyonnes' Jule Brand, right, challenge for the ball during the Women's Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes in London, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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