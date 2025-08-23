Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Arsenal Vs Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
The opening weekend of the English Premier League 2025-26 went really well for some teams but there were also some teams who had to face defeats. On Saturday, Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium for a thrilling Premier League clash.
The Gunners kicked off their Premier League season with a magnificent 1-0 win away at Manchester United. Riccardo Calafiori became the sole scorer of the match with an early header. Arsenal's defense was also rock-solid, stopping the Old Trafford's aggressive attack.
Leeds United followed the same script, wining their first game of the Premier League 2025-26 season with a 1-0 win over Everton at Elland Road. It was debutant Lukas Nmecha who scored a goal in the added time to secure a thrilling win. They would like to carry that momentum against Arsenal as well.
Arsenal Vs Leeds United, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Arsenal Vs Leeds United, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Arsenal Vs Leeds United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 23 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on 23 August, at the Emirates Stadium.
Where to watch the Arsenal Vs Leeds United, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Arsenal Vs Leeds United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India