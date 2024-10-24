Football

Arne Slot: Liverpool 'Very Fortunate' After Caoimhin Kelleher Heroics In RB Leipzig Win

Slot salutes the Liverpool supporters.
Arne Slot says Liverpool were "very fortunate" that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was on top form, as they edged out RB Leipzig 1-0. (More Football News)

Darwin Nunez's first-half strike proved enough at Red Bull Arena for the Reds, who made it three wins from three in this season's Champions League.

Liverpool have also now won their first six away matches in a season for the first time, while Slot is the first manager in English top-flight history to win 11 of his first 12 games in charge.

Although, the Dutchman was indebted to Kelleher who, keeping goal in the absence of the injured Alisson, made six saves to keep the hosts at bay; his joint-most in a single European match.

"Very fortunate," Slot told TNT Sports when asked how crucial his goalkeeper was. "It's also a normal thing at a club like ours that you have very good players in every position.

"Ali was out last season and [is] out again this season. It's not only him. We have players who are not always in the starting line-up who [stepped up] again today.

"We're really happy with the win. We played a difficult away game. We controlled the game in large parts - apart from the last few minutes. We needed Virgil [Van Dijk] and Ibou [Konate] and our goalkeeper.

The big games are coming thick and fast for Liverpool, who travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face fellow Premier League title contenders Arsenal.

RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League: Injury Troubles Pile As Jota Absent For UCL Trip

BY Stats Perform

And Slot warned his side against complacency ahead of the trip to north London.

"We know how tough Arsenal are, especially in their own stadium," he added. "[Mikel] Arteta has done an amazing job in the last few years, and we have to be on top of our game to get a result."

