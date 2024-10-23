Liverpool's injury list continues to grow with Diogo Jota not fit enough to travel in their Champions League squad to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Jota was substituted after just half an hour in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, and the upcoming European trip will prove too soon for the Portugal international.
Arne Slot was already without Alisson, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott through injury and will now have to contend with the absence of both Jota and Conor Bradley, who missed the Chelsea game entirely.
"Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Alisson didn't make the trip, so we have a few issues at the moment," Slot told reporters.
"Diogo got a knock when he was trying to go to goal. He was brought down but the other player fell onto him, that hurt him and he couldn't continue to play and come with us.
"It is difficult to judge at this moment of time to see how long it's going to take."
Liverpool come into their match against Leipzig with a 100% record after two games in the Champions League, while their hosts have lost both of their matches.
But with each team playing eight times as opposed to six in the previous group-stage format of the tournament, Slot believes it is too early to judge how teams were doing.
"The concept of the Champions League [as far as] I got my head around it, I don't think you can have a fair opinion yet because we are only two games into the Champions League now," he said.
"We've to wait and see what the result of this format is. You can only judge that after the group stages are done."