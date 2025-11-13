Armenia Vs Hungary Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch ARM Vs HUN Match?

Armenia take on Hungary in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thursday
The match will take place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
The Armenia national football team take on Hungary in the FIFA World Cup qualifier match on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.
Armenian side have won one and lost three of their four World Cup qualifier matches so far. They will look to make home support count against Hungary. The lack of quality could see them come up short in the tournament.
Hungary, on the other hand, had a tough fight against Portugal in their last outing despite securing a draw. Despite being away from home, they will look to upstage the odds and secure three important points.
Armenia Vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: H2H
Total matches: 2
Armenia won: 0
Hungary won: 2
Draws: 0
Armenia Vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When and where will Armenia Vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, be played?
The Armenia Vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be held at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, on Thursday, Nov 13. Kick-off will be at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Armenia Vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in India?
The Armenia Vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Similarly, one can live stream the same on the SonyLiv app and website.