Argentina vs Colombia Copa America Final: Scaloni Wants Di Maria To 'Retire In Best Possible Way'

The veteran winger - and winner of 144 caps - is set to call time on his illustrious career with La Albiceleste at the conclusion of this tournament, where they are looking to successfully defend their crown

Scaloni (right) and Di Maria during the 2022 World Cup final
Lionel Scaloni hopes Angel Di Maria can retire from international duty "in the best possible way", but did not reveal whether he will start Argentina's Copa America final showdown with Colombia. (Streaming | More Football News)

The veteran winger - and winner of 144 caps - is set to call time on his illustrious career with La Albiceleste at the conclusion of this tournament, where they are looking to successfully defend their crown.

Di Maria has played a crucial role in Argentina's success in recent years, scoring the winner against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, while netting in the 2022 World Cup final victory over France.

The 36-year-old has continued to demonstrate his importance for Scaloni's side in the United States, playing in four of their five games en route to their sixth Copa final in eight editions.

It is unclear if Di Maria will feature at the Hard Rock Stadium but, either way, his head coach wants to give him an ideal send-off.

"We hope that everything goes well, and that Angel can retire in the best possible way," Scaloni told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

"Even though we know it will be his last game, we will always decide first what is best for the team. If he has to play, it's because he has to play. If we decide not to play him, it's because we think differently.

"It is a final and every final has its nuances. We will try to play it and win it. Every team that goes to a final knows the flavour of it and what's at stake."

Standing in Argentina's way is Colombia, whose semi-final victory over Uruguay was marred by crowd violence.

CONMEBOL are currently investigating the incident which saw La Celeste players climbing into the stands at the Bank of America Stadium when family members were caught up in violence involving Los Cafetero supporters.

Scaloni empathised with Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa, who vehemently defended his players' actions, and is hopeful there will be no such occurrence during the final.

"We ask the players to set an example, but when something like this happens, no one acts differently," the Argentina coach said. "I hope it doesn't happen again. I don't know if it's anybody's fault, but to see your family in a riot or nearby must be desperate.

"I hope the fans have a party [at the final]. I want it with all my heart. Apart from the joy of winning the title, I think it would be a joy for everyone if it ends well."

