Angers 2-4 Paris St Germain: Luis Enrique Hails PSG's Efficiency After Return To Winning Ways

PSG bounced back after a disappointing midweek 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League by producing a dominant first-half performance

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique has lauded Paris Saint-Germain's efficiency as they clinically brushed aside Angers 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday. (More Football News)

PSG bounced back after a disappointing midweek 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League by producing a dominant first-half performance, in which they scored all four of their goals, to remain unbeaten in the league.

PSG put on an attacking show throughout though, accumulating 3.5 expected goals (xG) from their 26 shots, 12 of which hit the target, while they also struck the woodwork. 

Luis Enrique, who said on Friday there was a "blockage in finishing", highlighted the improvement in attack.

BY Stats Perform

"It was a very complete game for our team. It was a game with a lot at stake. We were extremely efficient," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"The blockage we talked about earlier is going to end sooner or later. We're in a process of improving."

While PSG lead Ligue 1 with 29 points, six clear of second-placed Monaco, their qualifying chances in Europe have shrunk as they sit 25th in the 36-team league, just in the elimination zone, midway through the group phase.

But Luis Enrique is confident his side will show their quality in Europe's elite club competition to reverse their poor form.

"This team has good players. The quality is there. No matter who's on the pitch, even the newcomers," he said.

"Maybe it is a question of pressure [in the Champions League]. But we're going to score a lot of goals. The quality is there to rise to the challenge. It's all in our hands."

Luis Enrique dedicated Saturday's win to his assistant coach Rafel Pol following the death of his wife after a long illness.

"We want to dedicate this victory to Raquel and Rafel, and, of course, to their family. We share their grief and send them lots of support," the Spaniard added.

