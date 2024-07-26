Football

Ange Postecoglou Urges Tottenham Fans To Be Patient Amid Transfer 'Misinformation'

Spurs will face Japanese side Vissel Kobe in their next pre-season match on Saturday

Ange Postecoglou-tottenham-football
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
info_icon

Ange Postecoglou has urged Tottenham fans to have patience when it comes to bringing new players in during the transfer window. (More Football News)

Spurs have signed just two new faces so far, with Archie Gray joining from Leeds United in a deal reportedly worth up to £40million, and Lucas Bergvall signing from Djurgardens.

Alongside the two 18-year-olds, Timo Werner has also been resigned on loan for the upcoming season. He enjoyed an impressive start after initially joining in January, as he contributed two goals and three assists, but his season was ended prematurely by injury. 

While the Spurs faithful are keen for their club to bring more reinforcements, Postecoglou asked for their trust as the club works towards adding to the squad.

Ange Postecoglou has said he remains committed to Tottenham amid being linked to the England role - null
English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links

BY Stats Perform

"At this time of year, it's pretty hard for supporters because they don't have all the information, and it's fair to say there's plenty of misinformation out there," he said in a press conference.

"We're working hard to bring players in, and it's a process that you sometimes have to be patient with. But in terms of what we set out to do, that's still the plan, and you have to stay disciplined with that.

"Sometimes the timings don’t work out, and it doesn’t happen as quickly as you want, and you don't get them [players] in at the right time, but I think it's really important you stay disciplined and not run off and chase other things.

"So, what we started with at the start of summer is still there, and I wouldn't want to put timelines on it. A lot of that is out of our control, and we just need to be patient.

"From where I sit, at the moment, we're still in that phase where what we identified is still what we're after."

Spurs will face Japanese side Vissel Kobe in their next pre-season match on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20 Series
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
Football News
  1. Bologna Chief Reveals Hummels Approach As Calafiori Nears Arsenal Move
  2. English Premier League: Eriksen In 'No Rush' To Decide Manchester United Future
  3. English Premier League: Gary Mcallister 'Can't Visualise Liverpool Without Van Dijk' Amid Exit Rumours
  4. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
  5. English Premier League: Manchester United Transformation Will Not Occur 'Overnight', Says Maguire
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country But Caused Severe Damage
  2. Nashik: Gangster Out Of Jail, Holds 'Comeback' Rally, Gets Sent Back To Prison
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Over Two Months After Accident, Police Files 900-Page Chargesheet
  4. Chouhan Says UPA Rejected Swaminathan's MSP Suggestion; Cong Takes 'Delivered A Jalebi' Jibe At Minister
  5. UP: Local BJP Leader's Son Slaps 70-Year-Old Man Repeatedly, Threatens Wife | Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film