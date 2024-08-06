Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season

Andre Onana has promised Manchester United fans that he will "take a lot more risks" when playing out from the back this season. (More Football News)
Erik ten Hag brought the Cameroonian into the club for his skill with the ball at his feet, however, he was occasionally caught out as United got used to his style.
He made some high-profile mistakes in the Red Devils' dismal Champions League campaign last year, though finished the season strongly, helping the club to lift the FA Cup.
During pre-season, United have brought in a new goalkeeper coach, Jelle ten Rouwelaar, as they continue to work on playing out from the back, and Onana says he is keen to keep adapting his style.
"That's me. And I think it's what you're gonna see this season because I will take a lot of risks," Onana told reporters.
"I can tell you in advance already! Be prepared because it's gonna be this season, trust me! I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.
"Of course, because the best team in the world takes risks. Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four, recognise we dominate the pressing if it's a no 9 or the 11.
"It's important to recognise those kind of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it's gonna be nice this season."
Onana came under fire at times during his first season at the club, and the 28-year-old acknowledged it was a steep learning curve moving to Old Trafford.
"Being a player for Manchester United, when you don't win, it's fair to receive criticism because at the end of the day, it's part of the job," he added.
"We are here for it and me coming here as the best goalkeeper in the world, it's normal they were tough on me because they expect a lot from me, but at the same time, they also give me a lot of love.
"You just have to balance that, and critics sometimes are good, because you have to look back at what you did that was not good, so for me, I take it positively."