Andre Onana believes Manchester United made the right decision to keep Erik ten Hag as their manager despite a difficult second season in charge. (More Football News)
Ten Hag's future was the subject of rife speculation in the second half of the season as United slumped to their worst-ever finish in the Premier League, ending the campaign in eighth.
However, the Red Devils finished the campaign on a high by beating Manchester City 2-1 to lift the FA Cup, booking a place in the Europa League after missing out on the European places due to their league finish.
The Dutchman also lifted the EFL Cup in his first season in charge, while his Premier League win percentage of 54% (41/76) is better only by Alex Ferguson (65%).
Ten Hag penned a contract extension earlier this month, and Onana, who also played under him at Ajax, believes it was the right choice to keep him.
"I'm not the one who decides if the manager stays or not," Onana told Sky Sports. "We had a difficult season with Erik last year, but we ended really good.
"The club made the right decision.
"Me, as a player, I think I'm talking on behalf of all of us, we follow the instruction of the manager. We are with him 100%."
United are currently on a pre-season tour of the USA, with the first of their three games being played against Arsenal in Los Angeles on Saturday.