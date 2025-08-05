Andre Onana Backs Manchester United's Togetherness To Power 2025-26 Comeback

Andre Onana believes Manchester United's "togetherness" will make them "tough to beat" as they target an improved 2025-26 season.
The Red Devils are gearing up for their first full campaign under Ruben Amorim, who oversaw their lowest Premier League finish of 15th during a disappointing 2024-25.
United also missed out entirely on securing European football, following their 1-0 defeat by Tottenham in the Europa League final.
Nevertheless, Onana feels like there is a different mood within the camp ahead of their first match of the new Premier League season against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17.
"I think togetherness [is the difference]," he told NBC Sports. "We are together. We know that last season was tough for us and must make sure this doesn't happen again. We know the way.
"We work hard, we enjoy training together. We have fun and that is key. When we are together, we are going to be hard to beat.
"We're happy with the way things are going. We play well, score goals, and I'm happy with how the team is developing themselves. Let's see. I think it's going to be important to have a good start against Arsenal and then everything is possible."
Onana is in a race to be fit for the visit of the Gunners as he continues his recovery from injury, with Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton having shared duty between the sticks during the Premier League Summer Series.
The Cameroon international hopes he will have recovered in time, as he highlighted the importance of United starting the season well.
"l'm good, I feel great," he added. "It's been a few difficult weeks, but hopefully, I will be back for the start of the season. I'm enjoying the training with my guys, and we are looking forward."