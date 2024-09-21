Football

Al-Nassr 3-0 Ettifaq: Ronaldo Shows Off New Celebration In Pioli's First Saudi Pro League Win - Here's Why

Ronaldo, who missed Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw in the AFC Champions League Elite with Al-Shorta of Iraq on Monday due to a viral infection, fired home from the penalty spot after 33 minutes for his third goal of the season

cristiano-ronaldo-saudi-pro-league-al-nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and team Nassr at Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Photo: X | Al Nassr
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as Al-Nassr defeated Ettifaq 3-0 and gave Stefano Pioli victory in his first game as coach of the Saudi Arabian club on Friday. (More Football News)

The Italian, who led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022, was appointed on Wednesday to succeed Luis Castro. The Portuguese coach was dismissed the previous day due to Al-Nassr's slow start to the season with just one win in three Saudi Pro League games.

Ronaldo, who missed Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw in the AFC Champions League Elite with Al-Shorta of Iraq on Monday due to a viral infection, fired home from the penalty spot after 33 minutes for his third goal of the season.

In the second half, Salem Al-Najdi and Anderson Talisca added to the scoreline.

The defeat was the first this season for Ettifaq but the team coached by Steven Gerrard stayed third. Al-Nassr moved to fourth.

Al-Ahli was in fifth after two goals from Ivan Toney helped the Jeddah club beat Damac 4-2.

Toney, signed from English Premier League club Brentford in August, made the opener for Gabri Veiga before scoring his first goals since the move to Saudi.

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored the other.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration was dedicated to his son Cristiano Jr, who had scored a brace for Al-Nassr’s youth team. The senior team skipper symbolised their hat-trick on the same day by holding up three fingers, pointing towards his son.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are first and second in the standings and meet on Saturday.



