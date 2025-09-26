Aitana Bonmati won her third Ballon d'Or Feminin title
She became the first woman to achieve this feat
Bonmati scored five goals in four matches for Barcelona this season
Aitana Bonmati stated she is not thinking about matching Lionel Messi’s unrivalled tally of eight Ballon d’Or titles in the future.
The Barcelona star won her third consecutive Ballon d’Or Feminin on Monday, becoming the first woman to achieve that feat and the third player overall, after Messi and Michel Platini did so with the men's award.
Bonmati pipped compatriot Mariona Caldentey and Arsenal's Alessia Russo to the prize, despite losing the Champions League and Euro 2025 finals with Barcelona and Spain.
However, Barcelona did win the domestic treble last season, while Bonmati has already scored five goals in four matches this season.
When asked if she could match Messi’s Ballon d’Or tally, Bonmati smiled and responded: “Those are huge words.
“I try not to compare myself to anyone. Messi's had and continues to have a career that, for me, is unrivalled. I am Aitana. I have my own path to follow.
“I am not thinking about winning eight – or even four!
“Ultimately, this is the result of working hard every day, perseverance and a lot of sacrifices. There's no end goal other than to keep going day by day.”
When asked to compare her three awards, Bonmati said: “I think they are all special.
“Each one has its own story behind it. This one was perhaps the most competitive year.
“I had minimal expectations, not necessarily very high ones. In fact, I didn't even prepare a speech because that sets the expectations high and creates some pressure.
“This was the year with the most uncertainty and I didn't know I had won until my name was called out.
“When I was little, I just played because I loved football and that was that. I didn't think I would be able to dedicate myself to the sport, let alone that I would win three Ballons d'Or by 2025. It was a utopia to think that.”