Aitana Bonmati In Disbelief After Record Third Consecutive Ballon d’Or Win

Aitana Bonmati reacts with disbelief and joy after making history with her third straight Ballon d’Or, cementing her legacy in women’s football

  • Aitana Bonmati reacts to her historic third consecutive Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo

  • She joins Messi and Platini as the only players to win three years in a row, key in Barcelona’s league win and Spain’s Euro 2025 final run

  • Bonmati thanked her teammates, nominees, and Barcelona, calling the achievement "incredible"

Aitana Bonmati says she "still can't believe it" after scooping a historic third consecutive Ballon d'Or at Monday's ceremony.

The Spaniard became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or on three occasions, having topped the voting ahead of Arsenal pair Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo.

Only two other players in the history of the award have ever won it in three consecutive years, with Bonmati joining Lionel Messi (2010, 2011 and 2012) and Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985) in doing so.

The 27-year-old played a key role in another league triumph for Barcelona last season, while also leading Spain to the Euro 2025 final, scoring the only goal of their semi-final against Germany.

That goal means no player has scored more knockout stage goals at major tournaments (World Cup/Euros) for Spain than Bonmati (three, level with Jenni Hermoso).

Upon receiving the award, Bonmati was quick to thank those behind her success, crediting the other nominees, as well as Barcelona.

"My third time in a row here, and I still can't believe it. Incredible," she said after clinching the Ballon d'Or.

"Thank you to France Football for this; for the third time, it really could have gone to anyone. If it was possible to share it, I would, because I think it has been a year with an exceptionally high level, above all among my teammates, who had a great year.

"Also to receive it from the hands of Andres Iniesta, one of my idols since I was little, alongside Xavi. I learned my football from them, to this day I thank them for all that they have taught me. Thank you to them for everything that they have done in football.

"Also thank you to the organisation for improving things year-on-year. This year, we have the same awards as the men, which I welcome; that is what we have worked towards for a long time.

"To my club, Barcelona, the president, the board, the staff and my team-mates. For awards like this, we don't achieve them alone. It's thanks to the collective work of the team.

"I owe Barcelona everything; this is the club of my life. I hope to represent this badge for many more years."

