Bournemouth 0-2 West Ham, Premier League Summer Series: Bowen Hails ‘Team Of Brothers’ After Hammers Victory

Bournemouth vs West Ham, Premier League Summer Series 2025: West Ham United secured a 2-0 victory in the pre-season friendly match courtesy of goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen

Bournemouth vs West Ham, Premier League Summer Series 2025: Jarrod Bowen
Bournemouth vs West Ham, Premier League Summer Series 2025: Jarrod Bowen celebrates after scoring in the pre-season friendly.
Jarrod Bowen likened West Ham to a “team of brothers” following their Premier League Summer Series triumph over Bournemouth.

West Ham wrapped up their campaign in the United States with an impressive 2-0 victory against the Cherries in Atlanta.

The Hammers captain played a decisive role, scoring the crucial second-half goal that secured the win, after setting up Niclas Fullkrug for the opener in the 24th minute.

West Ham endured a difficult season in 2024-25, but Bowen insisted there is plenty of unity within Graham Potter's squad.

Bowen said: “One of the main things we wanted to improve going into pre-season this year was the feeling around the place, and I think you can see the impact the improvement’s having.

“Sometimes long trips away can be tough, with people flagging towards the end, but I haven’t seen any of that this summer, in Germany or in the USA. That’s really positive, because I think we’re all working really hard, but also enjoying ourselves and being together.”

The England international has consistently proven that he is worth his weight in goals, having netted 13 times in the league during the 2024-25 season.

Bowen continued: “Ultimately, we want everyone to be themselves when they come into training. We want them to give the best versions of themselves, but also to feel comfortable as well, because we’re going into a high-pressure environment every single weekend. It’s something that both the manager, and me as captain, are really keen on.

“Some people might think it sounds silly, but I think you can see that vibe on the pitch as well. It means you’re a team of brothers going to war together, and it means you know you’re all doing battle together.”

New signing El Hadji Malick Diouf impressed down the left flank against Bournemouth, creating two chances, including assisting Bowen's goal, and playing in a team-leading four crosses.

“You just trust his quality, and know that it’s likely to be a perfect cross”, Bowen said of Diouf.

“It feels like he’s been here ages, even though it’s just a few weeks, but I think that’s credit to him because he’s such a nice person, and is really humble and hard-working.

West Ham kick off their new Premier League season away at Sunderland, making their first trip to the Stadium of Light in eight years.

