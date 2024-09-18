Football

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool FC, UEFA CL: Arne Slot Praises Resilience In Hard-Fought Win On Birthday

Dominik Szoboszlai made sure of the opening-game win after the break as Milan capitulated to a 3-1 defeat in front of their disappointed home supporters

Arne-Slot
Arne Slot oversaw victory in his first Champions League game in charge of Liverpool on Tuesday
info_icon

Arne Slot hailed Liverpool's recovery powers as the Reds marked their manager's birthday with a battling Champions League victory over AC Milan. (More Sports News)

Liverpool's return to the competition after a one-year absence got off to a terrible start as Christian Pulisic fired home just three minutes into Tuesday's clash at San Siro.

Ibrahima Konate swiftly restored parity with a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick before Virgil van Dijk marked his 50th appearance in the Champions League with a first-half finish.

Dominik Szoboszlai made sure of the opening-game win after the break as Milan capitulated to a 3-1 defeat in front of their disappointed home supporters.

Victory ensured Slot celebrated his 46th birthday in style, overseeing three points in his first European game in charge of his new club.

"A great way to spend my birthday," the Dutchman said on Amazon Prime.

"We have more than 11 players and the ones that came in did well. You wouldn't have said this after five minutes, but after we did well."

Liverpool were rocked by an early-season Premier League blow on Saturday, falling down 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in a shock result.

Former Feyenoord boss Slot was delighted with the reaction as Liverpool made it five wins in their last six away games in Italy in the Champions League.

"Losing Saturday was a blow and to be 1-0 down early here, you are wondering how we react," Slot added.

"But if you can play so good it is – I won't say a disgrace – unbelievable you lose to Forest at home if you can play like this [at Milan]."

Van Dijk became just the third Dutch player to score on his 50th appearance in the competition, after Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roy Makaay (both in 2005).

The Liverpool captain lauded his side's ability to bounce back in what was billed as a battle between two European heavyweights, having shared memorable Champions League finals in 2005 and 2007.

"Obviously I am very pleased with the win and I am pleased with the way we bounced back after a difficult start," Van Dijk told Sky Italy.

"When there is a set-piece we try to be important. The delivery was outstanding in my opinion. I am very pleased that we won and we limited them to only two big chances.

"We have been very successful over the years and I am always grateful for that. Things have moved on, the new manager is here and he has principles that are different.

"We are working on things and there are still things to improve."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st Test: SL Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL Bat First In Galle
  3. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  4. Gambhir's Aggression Comes Out In Protection Of His Players, Says Karthik
  5. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Liverpool Fan Tragically Dies In Italy After Road Accident Ahead Of AC Milan Match
  2. AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool FC, UEFA CL: Arne Slot Praises Resilience In Hard-Fought Win On Birthday
  3. Juventus FC Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Motta Urges Vlahovic to Keep Emotions In Check
  4. PSG FC Vs Girona FC, UEFA CL: Captain Stuani Ready For Historic First-Ever European Match
  5. Man City Vs Inter Milan, UEFA CL: Simone Inzaghi Focused On Revamped Format, Not 2023 'Rematch'
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  2. J&K Poll Players | Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat
  3. J&K Poll Players | Devender Singh Rana: An Altered Political Alignment
  4. Atishi Becomes Third Woman Delhi CM Following Sushma, Sheila | Looking Back
  5. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. OceanGate Titan Implosion: Chilling Details Of 'Money-Minded' Firm And 'Unsafe' Sub Emerge | A Look Back
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. Lebanon Pager Explosions: Baffling Blasts In Old-Fashioned Devices Kill 9; Israel Behind It? What We Know
  5. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
Latest Stories
  1. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  2. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  5. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  6. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL Bat First In Galle
  7. OceanGate Titan Implosion: Chilling Details Of 'Money-Minded' Firm And 'Unsafe' Sub Emerge | A Look Back
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st Test: SL Bat First - Check Playing XIs