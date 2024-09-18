AC Milan Vs Liverpool, Champions League: Alexander-Arnold Insists Reds Back Where They Belong After UCL Return

Trent Alexander-Arnold insisted Liverpool are "back where we belong" as he revelled in the Reds' 3-1 victory over AC Milan on their return to the Champions League. (More Football News)
The six-time champions, who failed to qualify for last season's competition, fell behind after just three minutes at San Siro when Christian Pulisic rounded off a swift counter.
However, Liverpool responded with a pair of headers from Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk turning the contest around, before Dominik Szoboszlai's second-half strike sealed the three points.
And Alexander-Arnold was thrilled to see the Reds hit the ground running in the revamped competition.
"I think this club belongs in the Champions League with the history that it's had and [it was] disappointing last year not being a part of it," he told CBS Sports.
"But we're back where we belong and [there is] no better way to get this campaign started than getting a win at the San Siro – a special venue, a special stadium and an unbelievable result."
Alexander-Arnold's assist for Konate's equaliser was his 80th for Liverpool, with Kevin De Bruyne (146) and team-mate Mohamed Salah (90) the only Premier League players to provide more since his debut in October 2016.
After helping England reach the Euro 2024 final in July, the full-back has started all five of the Reds' games this season under Arne Slot, while he also began both of the Three Lions' Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland earlier this month.
"I had a short time off in the summer where, after the Euros, there was a little bit of time for holidays and then back into it," he added.
"I think it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I had never had before and, having spoken to the manager, I was excited for the plans and the way that he talked about it.
"So, to get back as soon as possible and to be as fit as possible for the opening game of the season was my aim, and to hit the ground running and be one of the best players in the league."