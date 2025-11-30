AC Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A: LAZ Fighting To Climb Up The Table - Lineups Out

AC Milan vs Lazio Live Score, Italian Serie A 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MIL vs LAZ, Matchday 13 at San Siro, on November 30, 2025

Deepak Joshi
AC Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A: LAZ Fighting To Climb Up The Table
AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, center, celebrates with Rafael Leao, left, and Strahinja Pavlovic after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Milan in Parma, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 13 fixture between AC Milan and Lazio at San Siro on Sunday, November 30, 2025. AC Milan head into the clash with Lazio riding a wave of form and confidence. Under Massimiliano Allegri, Milan are now among Serie A’s stingiest defences, conceding just nine goals in the league so far. Their attack has shown flashes of brilliance too, with a healthy shots-per-game rate that keeps opponents honest. Back at San Siro, Milan will look to convert their dominance into three crucial points, a win could propel them to the top of the table.
LIVE UPDATES

AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: LAZ Starting XI!

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Marušić, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino, Basić; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni.

Subs.: Furlanetto, Mandas; Lazzari, Patric, Pellegrini, Provstgaard; Belahyane, Dele-Bashiru; Castellanos, Noslin, Pedro. Coach: Sarri. 

AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: MIL Starting XI!

AC MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlović; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modrić, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Leão.

Subs.: Pittarella, Terracciano; Odogu, De Winter, Estupiñan, Odogu; Jashari, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci. Coach: Allegri.

AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: Match Details!

  • Fixture: AC Milan vs Lazio, Matchday 13

  • Venue: San Siro, Milan

  • Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

  • Time: 1:15 AM IST (November 30)

  • Live Streaming/Telecast: None

AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We have an exciting fixture that Italian football has to offer tonight, between AC Milan and Lazio at the iconic San Siro. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

