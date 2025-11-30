AC Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A: LAZ Fighting To Climb Up The Table - Lineups Out

AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: LAZ Starting XI!
LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Marušić, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino, Basić; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni.
Subs.: Furlanetto, Mandas; Lazzari, Patric, Pellegrini, Provstgaard; Belahyane, Dele-Bashiru; Castellanos, Noslin, Pedro. Coach: Sarri.
AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: MIL Starting XI!
AC MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlović; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modrić, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Leão.
Subs.: Pittarella, Terracciano; Odogu, De Winter, Estupiñan, Odogu; Jashari, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci. Coach: Allegri.
AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: Match Details!
Fixture: AC Milan vs Lazio, Matchday 13
Venue: San Siro, Milan
Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time: 1:15 AM IST (November 30)
Live Streaming/Telecast: None
AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We have an exciting fixture that Italian football has to offer tonight, between AC Milan and Lazio at the iconic San Siro. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.