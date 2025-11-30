AC Milan Vs Lazio Live Score, Serie A: LAZ Fighting To Climb Up The Table - Lineups Out

AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, center, celebrates with Rafael Leao, left, and Strahinja Pavlovic after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Milan in Parma, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 13 fixture between AC Milan and Lazio at San Siro on Sunday, November 30, 2025. AC Milan head into the clash with Lazio riding a wave of form and confidence. Under Massimiliano Allegri, Milan are now among Serie A’s stingiest defences, conceding just nine goals in the league so far. Their attack has shown flashes of brilliance too, with a healthy shots-per-game rate that keeps opponents honest. Back at San Siro, Milan will look to convert their dominance into three crucial points, a win could propel them to the top of the table.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Nov 2025, 12:34:16 am IST AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: LAZ Starting XI! LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Marušić, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino, Basić; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni. Subs.: Furlanetto, Mandas; Lazzari, Patric, Pellegrini, Provstgaard; Belahyane, Dele-Bashiru; Castellanos, Noslin, Pedro. Coach: Sarri. 📝 La nostra formazione per #MilanLazio#AvantiLazio pic.twitter.com/2YuA1V5CyI — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) November 29, 2025

30 Nov 2025, 12:34:16 am IST AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: MIL Starting XI! AC MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlović; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modrić, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Leão. Subs.: Pittarella, Terracciano; Odogu, De Winter, Estupiñan, Odogu; Jashari, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci. Coach: Allegri. Your AC Milan team to take on the Biancocelesti 👊



Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/xA0nFLl0DF — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 29, 2025

30 Nov 2025, 12:27:30 am IST AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: AC Milan vs Lazio, Matchday 13

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 1:15 AM IST (November 30)

Live Streaming/Telecast: None