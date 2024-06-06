Sports

Football Transfer: Romelu Lukaku Open To Saudi Arabia Move, Year After Rejecting Al-Hilal

Chelsea re-signed Lukaku for an estimated £97.5million in 2021, but he has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma after struggling at Stamford Bridge

Belgium and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.
info_icon

Romelu Lukaku is open to joining a Saudi Pro League club one year after rejecting Al-Hilal, as Chelsea look to get the striker off the books. (More Football News)

Chelsea re-signed Lukaku for an estimated £97.5million in 2021, but he has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma after struggling at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku scored 21 goals for Roma in 2023-24 and the Giallorossi are keen on keeping him at the Stadio Olimpico, but cannot match Chelsea's reported £37m asking price.

Tosin Adarabioyo looks set to join Chelsea - null
English Premier League: Fulham Confirm Tosin Adarabioyo Exit As Chelsea Move Looms

BY Stats Perform

The Blues accepted an offer for Lukaku's services from Al-Hilal last year, when several big-name players swapped Europe's top leagues for the Saudi Pro League, but the Belgian rejected the move.

He is now more open to playing in the country after discussing the prospect with international team-mate Yannick Carrasco, who left Atletico Madrid for Al-Shabab last September.

Recalling his decision to turn Al-Hilal down, Lukaku told VTM: "It was really intense for two weeks. For two days in a row I thought, 'yes, I'm going', then, 'no, I'm not going'.

"I was scared for a moment, everyone only went there after I declined the offer.

"I have often spoken with Yannick about life there. He lives in a complex, but you really have everything there."

info_icon

Lukaku, who is gearing up to represent Belgium at his sixth major tournament at Euro 2024, says patience will be required as he weighs up his next move.

"A lot of people like to talk, maybe because I don't have an agent, but I'll decide," he added. "I'm in control of my situation. 

"I'm going to make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me."

Lukaku scored 14 goals in just eight games in Euro 2024 qualifying, a record for a European Championship qualification campaign. Those goals came from just 29 shots, with the 31-year-old averaging a goal every 39 minutes.

He is also Belgium's all-time leading scorer at major tournaments (World Cup and Euros), with 11 goals in 22 matches.

However, just two of those strikes have come in knockout games, against the United States in the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup and versus Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Can Stop War, Can't Stop Paper Leaks': Cong's Dig At Modi After 6 NEET Students From Same Centre Score 720/720
  2. Whoever Forms Govt At Centre, Keep Space For Dialogue Open: Rakesh Tikait
  3. Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped' At Chandigarh Airport: Reports
  4. Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nearly 50% Of Winners Facing Criminal Cases, 2 MPs Charged For Rape
  5. Monsoon Reaches Maharashtra, Likely To Hit Mumbai By June 10: IMD
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  2. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  3. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  4. Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’
  5. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Confirms Successful Knee Surgery Following Roland Garros Withdrawal
  2. Football Transfer: Romelu Lukaku Open To Saudi Arabia Move, Year After Rejecting Al-Hilal
  3. Serie A: Igor Tudor Resigns As Lazio Boss After Just Three Months In Charge
  4. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: How Marcus Stoinis's Heroics Seal Victory In Opener
  5. Mexico 0-4 Uruguay, International Friendly: Marcelo Bielsa Questions El Tri Lineup As Darwin Nunez Scores Hat-Trick
World News
  1. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  3. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  4. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  5. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Govt Formation 2024 LIVE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped' At Chandigarh Airport; Modi's Swearing-In Likely On June 9
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win