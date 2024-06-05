Football

English Premier League: Fulham Confirm Tosin Adarabioyo Exit As Chelsea Move Looms

Nigerian defender was linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United and Newcastle United – as he approached the end of his contract with Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo looks set to join Chelsea
Fulham have confirmed Tosin Adarabioyo is leaving the club on a free transfer, with Chelsea reportedly close to agreeing a deal with the centre-back. (More Football News)

Tosin was linked with a number of clubs – including Manchester United and Newcastle United – as he approached the end of his contract with Fulham.

He first joined the club from Manchester City in 2020 and has made 132 appearances for the Cottagers across all competitions, helping them win the Championship title in 2021-22.

Mauricio Pochettino Insists Chelsea Players 'Deserve Great Credit' Despite Stamford Bridge Exit

BY Stats Perform

Boss Marco Silva had expressed hope the 26-year-old might pen a new deal last month, but reports suggest he is now set to sign for West London rivals Chelsea.

Fulham formally confirmed his departure on Wednesday, with back-up goalkeeper Marek Rodak also leaving as a free agent.

Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid remain in negotiations over new contracts, with the former attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.    

