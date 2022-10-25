Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh To Lead India Against Spain, New Zealand; Manpreet Singh Named Deputy

India are scheduled to play New Zealand on October 28 and November 4 and Spain on October 30 and November 6 in FIH Pro League.

Harmanpreet Singh has been the pillar of the Indian hockey team for years now.
Harmanpreet Singh has been the pillar of the Indian hockey team for years now. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 7:56 pm

Harmanpreet Singh was on Tuesday appointed captain of a 22-member Indian men's hockey team for the season opening FIH Pro League matches against Spain and New Zealand in Bhubaneswar. Manpreet Singh has been named as his deputy. (More Hockey News)

India are scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand on October 28 and will take on Spain on October 30. The hosts will play their second tie against New Zealand on November 4 and face Spain on November 6.

While Harmanpreet will lead the team, he will be ably assisted by the experienced midfielder Manpreet. “We are continuing to expand the leadership skills of the group with Harmanpreet Singh being selected as captain for these first four games," chief coach Graham Reid said in a release.

The team will also see some fresh faces in Mohd Raheel Mouseen, who was part of India's victorious outing in the FIH Hockey 5's earlier this year and S Karthi, who played his maiden tournament for India at the Asia Cup Jakarta.

“We have chosen an experienced squad to play the first two rounds of Pro League starting this weekend in Bhubaneswar. Given that, we also have two new players playing in the Pro League.”

“Mohammed Raheel will make his debut in the 11-a-side format after strong performances including Leading Goal Scorer and Player of the Tournament at the FIH 5’s tournament in Lausanne in June and at the recent National Games in Rajkot.”

The team includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and PR Sreejesh. Among defenders Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor and Nilam Sanjeep Xess have been selected.

Midfielders Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal and Mohd Raheel Mouseen have been picked to represent India.

Related stories

Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For FIH Hockey Player Of The Year Award 2021-22

‘Lessons Learnt, Need To Move On’, Says Harmanpreet Singh After India’s CWG 2022 Final Loss Vs Australia

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet Singh's Hat-trick Helps India Beat Wales, Enter Semi-finals

In the forwardline, S Karthi has been rewarded for his performance in the Asia Cup held in Jakarta earlier this year. He will play alongside experienced forwards Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

All matches will be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, which will also host the men's World Cup in January next year.

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Pro League India National Men's Hockey Team Spain National Hockey Team New Zealand National Hockey Team Kalinga Stadium Manpreet Singh Harmanpreet Singh Graham Reid
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read