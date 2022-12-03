Friday, Dec 02, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar's Strike Gives Cameroon Win Against Brazil

03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
Full Table
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar's Strike Gives Cameroon Win Against Brazil

Brazil had reached the knockout stage in advance after victories over Serbia and Switzerland.

Aboubakar was sent off after a second yellow card.
Aboubakar was sent off for his celebration after a second yellow card. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 03 Dec 2022 2:37 am

Vincent Aboubakar scored two minutes into stoppage time as Cameroon handed Brazil its first group-stage loss at the World Cup in 24 years Friday — a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. (More Football News | Points Table)

Aboubakar was sent off with a second yellow card for taking off his shirt during his celebration after sending his powerful header past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson. The Cameroon captain then threw his shirt to the ground near the corner flag and waited for his teammates as they rushed toward him.

Cameroon hadn’t won any of its last nine World Cup matches, with eight losses and a draw — against Ireland in its opening game at the 2002 tournament.

Brazil, which played with its reserves, had won 17 straight group games since a 2-1 loss to Norway in 1998 in France. It had lost only one of its last 29 group matches at the tournament.

The Selecao, which had already reached the knockout stage after victories over Serbia and Switzerland, will face South Korea in the round of 16.

It was the 11th straight time Brazil won its World Cup group. It finished with six points, the same as Switzerland. But the South Americans had a better goal difference. The Swiss also advanced and will face Portugal. Cameroon ended with four points and Serbia had one.

Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon National Football Team Brazil National Football Team
