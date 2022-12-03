FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar's Strike Gives Cameroon Win Against Brazil

Aboubakar was sent off for his celebration after a second yellow card. AP

Vincent Aboubakar scored two minutes into stoppage time as Cameroon handed Brazil its first group-stage loss at the World Cup in 24 years Friday — a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. (More Football News | Points Table)

Aboubakar was sent off with a second yellow card for taking off his shirt during his celebration after sending his powerful header past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson. The Cameroon captain then threw his shirt to the ground near the corner flag and waited for his teammates as they rushed toward him.

Cameroon hadn’t won any of its last nine World Cup matches, with eight losses and a draw — against Ireland in its opening game at the 2002 tournament.

Brazil, which played with its reserves, had won 17 straight group games since a 2-1 loss to Norway in 1998 in France. It had lost only one of its last 29 group matches at the tournament.

The Selecao, which had already reached the knockout stage after victories over Serbia and Switzerland, will face South Korea in the round of 16.

It was the 11th straight time Brazil won its World Cup group. It finished with six points, the same as Switzerland. But the South Americans had a better goal difference. The Swiss also advanced and will face Portugal. Cameroon ended with four points and Serbia had one.