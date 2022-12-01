Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland, Serbia Lock Horns To Book A Round Of 16 Berth

01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
switzerland
Switzerland
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
brazil
Brazil
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
Full Table
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
1
australia
Denmark
0
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
1
tunisia
France
0
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
0
wales
England
3
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
0
iran
USA
1
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Qatar
0
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
1
ecuador
Senegal
2
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
2
portugal
Uruguay
0
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
1
brazil
Switzerland
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland, Serbia Lock Horns To Book A Round Of 16 Berth

The European rivals seemed destined for a win-and-advance final group stage match ever since the tournament draw in April placed them in Group G with heavily favored Brazil.

Swiss players train ahead of their final group stage match against Serbia.
Swiss players train ahead of their final group stage match against Serbia. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 01 Dec 2022 5:27 pm

When Serbia plays Switzerland at the World Cup on Friday, it will be a head-to-head elimination match to get into the knockout rounds. (More Football News)

The European rivals seemed destined for a win-and-advance final group stage match at 974 Stadium ever since the tournament draw in April placed them in Group G with heavily favored Brazil.

"We knew at the beginning of the tournament that the game against Serbia would be the final in this group," Swiss captain Granit Xhaka said after a 1-0 loss to Brazil on Monday.

That result sent Brazil to the round of 16 even before playing its last game against Cameroon, and left Switzerland in second place likely needing only a draw with Serbia to advance. Not that the Swiss plan on playing for a tie.

"I don't know a single team in the world that would go on the pitch aiming for a 0-0. That's really dangerous," Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow said.

Still, Switzerland have a proven record of managing these situations in modern tournaments, advancing out of the group to the round of 16 at the past two World Cups and in the past two European Championships.

Serbia has not played a World Cup knockout match since becoming an independent nation, and a relative lack of tournament experience — playing at three of the four World Cups since 2010 but no Euros — perhaps showed in Qatar.

Leading Cameroon 3-1 on Monday after dominating the play either side of half-time, the Serbians lost control and conceded back-to-back goals quickly to draw the game.

The five goals Serbia has so far conceded is as many as the rest of the group combined, while Switzerland has let in just Casemiro's rising shot that was a late winning goal in Brazil's 1-0 win. 

Switzerland could not force Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker into a save, but should have two fit creative threats restored Friday: Xherdan Shaqiri in a playmaker role and Noah Okafor, whose pace and direct play can be used late in games. 

Shaqiri and Xhaka were key figures — with their goals and provocative celebrations — when the Swiss won this same fixture 2-1 at the last World Cup. Shaqiri was born in Kosovo, the former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's independence and relations between the two countries remain tense. Xhaka's parents are originally from Kosovo and they are of Albanian heritage. His brother plays for Albania's national team.

That was a game in Russia that Serbian fans still remember ruefully for a penalty call not given for an apparent foul by two defenders on forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic scored his first goal in Qatar against Cameroon, though a partnership with Dušan Vlahovic was not developed.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic did not call on Vlahovic against Cameroon, after the Juventus forward lacked match sharpness from a recent groin injury when coming on late in the opening 2-0 loss against Brazil.

Barring an unlikely big win for Cameroon against Brazil on Friday, Switzerland and Serbia are playing for second place in the standings and a last-16 game next Tuesday against the Group H winner – likely to be Portugal.

That could suit either team. Serbia qualified to come to Qatar by winning in Lisbon to top their qualifying group, while the Swiss and Portuguese traded home wins in June in the UEFA Nations League.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Switzerland National Football Team Serbia National Football Team Granit Xhaka Xherdan Shaqiri Aleksandar Mitrovic Dušan Vlahovic
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane Equals Unique Feat Despite Goal Drought

FIFA World Cup 2022: In Protest-Riven Iran, Some Celebrate USA World Cup Victory

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Eye A Place In Round Of 16, Canada Seek Consolation Win

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rainbow Items Are Allowed At World Cup Stadiums, Says FIFA

FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan Vs Spain Preview: Luis Enrique's Men Look To Seal Last-16 Spot

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ukrainians Face Challenges In Watching World Cup, Playing Soccer

Watch: Argentina Star Lionel Messi Is Now Available On Call Of Duty

FIFA World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart All Set To Make World Cup History As First Woman Referee

FIFA World Cup 2022: Engalnd And Wales Players Take The Knee Before The Game

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana, Uruguay Butt Heads...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Try To Stay Alive...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland, Serbia Lock...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran National Team Reaches...