FIFA World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart All Set To Make World Cup History As First Woman Referee

French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game when she handles Germany vs. Costa Rica on Thursday at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Stephanie Frappart was among one of the female referees named by FIFA for Qatar World Cup 2022.
Stephanie Frappart was among one of the female referees named by FIFA for Qatar World Cup 2022. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 30 Nov 2022 12:35 pm

French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game when she handles Germany vs. Costa Rica on Thursday in Qatar. (More Football News)

FIFA also picked two women as assistants to Frappart — Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field.

The fourth woman match official FIFA picked for this World Cup, Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States, will also be working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team.

 

FIFA made the historic appointments for the 44th of the 64 games being played in Qatar.

Frappart previously was picked for fourth official duties.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman has been promoted in the men’s game by European soccer body UEFA and in her home country.

She was refereed men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League, and this year’s men’s French Cup final. She also took charge of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final for FIFA.

Sports Fifa Stephanie Frappart FIFA FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Costa Rica National Football Team Germany National Football Team UEFA
