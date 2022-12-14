Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
3
argentina
Croatia
0
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco's National Airline Cancels Seven Flights To Qatar

Royal Air Maroc had earlier this week announced it would organize 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans eager to attend the semifinal.

Moroccan football fans queue up at Casablanca airport after their flights were cancelled.
Moroccan football fans queue up at Casablanca airport after their flights were cancelled. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 14 Dec 2022 10:47 pm

Morocco's national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco's historic World Cup semifinal against France have been cancelled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. (More Football News)

Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced it would organize 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans eager to attend the game. The one-of-a-kind deal would be on sale for 5,000 dirhams ($475) round trip.

However, seven of those flights, operated by Qatar Airways, were cancelled, the airline said in a statement Wednesday to the official Moroccan news agency MAP.

“Following the recent restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform its customers of the cancellation of flights provided by Qatar Airways,” it said. 

“Royal Air Maroc offers its apologies to customers for this inconvenience beyond its control."

It didn't specify what restrictions Qatar had imposed.

The Qatari government's and Doha's media offices did not immediately respond to requests for details.

Morocco is the first African and Arab nation to make it to the semifinals in World Cup history.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Morocco fans already in Qatar lined up for hours outside a stadium hoping to receive free game tickets handed out by the Moroccan soccer federation in coordination with FIFA and the Qatari organizing committee.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Royal Air Maroc Casablanca Qatar Morocco National Football Team France National Football Team
