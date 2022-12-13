Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ivan Perisic Looks To Seize The Big Moment At The World Cup

14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
croatia
Croatia
15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ivan Perisic Looks To Seize The Big Moment At The World Cup

Croatian winger Ivan Perisic eyes second successive FIFA World Cup final but Lionel Messi's Argentina are the only obstacle between Croatia and the finals.

Croatias Ivan Perisic has two assists and one goal at the Qatar World Cup.
Croatias Ivan Perisic has two assists and one goal at the Qatar World Cup. AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool
img
AP
UPDATED 13 Dec 2022 8:18 am

The late run. The timing. The delivery. Leo Perišić has certainly learned a thing or two from his father. While Ivan Perišić has been his usual consistent self at the World Cup to help Croatia reach the semifinals, the winger’s young son has provided one of the more touching moments of the tournament. (More Football News)

After Croatia beat Brazil in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals, Leo somehow got on the field and sprinted toward the center circle, where Neymar was being consoled by Dani Alves.

The kid, wearing a Croatia jersey with his father’s No. 4 on the back, was initially told to hang back by a Brazilian member of staff. He waited and waited, then reached out a hand toward Neymar. The Brazil superstar spotted him and ended up embracing him.

Now it’s time for his father to seize his moment at the World Cup — and he’s no stranger to that. Because just like teammate Luka Modric, Perišić keeps on proving he is the man for the big occasion for Croatia.

Like scoring in the World Cup final in 2018. Like finding the net in five straight major tournaments to be the all-time top scorer in them for his country, with 10 goals. Like digging Croatia out of a hole against Japan in the round of 16 last week by heading in the equalizer, just when his team seemed out of ideas.

Perišić is still going strong at the age of 33, still a permanent fixture on the left wing for his national team and still showing his ability to deliver crosses with both feet and make those late runs into the box.

In that respect, his son has the perfect teacher.

It was put to Perišić on Monday, the day before Croatia takes on Argentina in the semifinals, that he should be regarded as a World Cup great for what he has done for his national team in 2018 and again this year. As modest as ever, he played it down.

“I said a lot of times, it is not so much about the goals or the records for me,” he said through an interpreter. “It is just important that the national team, or your club team, is winning. If I do a couple of goals or assists, it is a plus. I do what I am asked to do.”

For Croatia, that means playing on the left side of a three-man attack. It gives him more opportunities to score and set up goals compared to when he plays for Tottenham, where he is used as a wing back by manager Antonio Conte.

Maybe Tottenham is missing a trick.

Because he is two-footed and so good in the air, Perišić is hard to keep down. Just ask Japan, which couldn’t stop him from leaping to meet a cross into the area with a header into the bottom corner from near the penalty spot.

Against France in the World Cup final four years ago, he made it 1-1 with a left-foot shot from just inside the area. It was also Perišić who equalized in the semifinals against England with a flying volley, sparking Croatia’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory in Moscow.

That win over England was described by coach Zlatko Dalić on Monday as the biggest win in Croatia’s history. Perišić said the match against Argentina is just as big.

“I think it’s going to be a similar match,” Perišić said. “England also had a strong squad but it depends a lot on us. If we play the right way, like against Brazil in the quarterfinals, everything is possible.”

While this could be Perišić’s final World Cup, a lot more has been made of it being the last one for Modric, who is still the heartbeat of the team at the age of 37.

That also will be motivating Perišić in the match against Argentina and its star player, Lionel Messi, who is likely playing in his last World Cup, too.

“We saw a couple of days ago that Portugal, with Cristiano (Ronaldo), lost,” he said. “He was here five times at the World Cup and was unable to win.

“Messi with Argentina is trying to do the same in his fifth time. He’ll be doing his best to get to the final and win the trophy. But we will be giving 100% in our performance.”

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Ivan Perisic Luka Modric Croatia National Football Team Argentina National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Snarls, Taunts And Thrills In World Cup Classic

Germany Captain Manuel Neuer Breaks Leg While Skiing

US Sports Writer Grant Wahl Dies At FIFA World Cup Match In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Says No Guarantee That He Will Play For Brazil Again

FIFA World Cup 2022: Emiliano Martinez Is Argentina's Shootout Hero Again In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Out To Stop France's 'Irresistible Force' Kylian Mbappe

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands Vs Argentina, Quarterfinals: Lionel Messi, Argentina Survive After Match Goes Into Penalty Shootout

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Equals Pelé's All-Time Goal Record For Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia Vs Brazil, Quarterfinals: Croatia Beat Brazil In Penalty Shootout, Advance To Semifinal

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Scaloni Defends...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ivan Perisic Looks To Seize...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann Opines On...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Aurelien Tchouameni Shows At...

Advertisement