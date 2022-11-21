Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Live
england
England
iran
Iran
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
netherlands
Netherlands
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
wales
Wales
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2

FIFA World Cup 2022: European Teams Abandon Plan To Wear 'One Love' Armbands After FIFA Calls For Sanctions

England, Germany and five other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights, citing the threat of disciplinary action from FIFA.

The captains of seven European nations won't wear armbands after FIFA said the players would be show
The captains of seven European nations won’t wear armbands after FIFA said the players would be shown yellow cards. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 21 Nov 2022 4:50 pm

FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. (More Football News)

The captains of seven European nations won’t wear armbands supporting the “One Love” campaign in games after FIFA said the players would be shown yellow cards. The decision came three days after beer sales at stadiums was suddenly banned under pressure from the Qatari government and two days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered an extraordinary tirade defending the host nation’s human rights record.

“As national federations we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings,” the seven soccer federations said in a joint statement.

The climbdown after threats from FIFA came hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales’ Gareth Bale were due to wear the armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark had also pledged to wear the armbands in the coming days.

“Our number one priority at the World Cup is to win the games,” the Dutch soccer federation said in a separate statement. “Then you don’t want the captain to start the match with a yellow card.”

Monday’s decision shows the political situation surrounding the first World Cup in the Middle East — even after Infantino asked all 32 national teams to keep politics off the soccer field.

Since being awarded the World Cup hosting rights in 2010, Qatar has faced years of criticism regarding its treatment of low-paid migrant workers as well as it’s criminalization of gay and lesbian sex.

FIFA raised the prospect of yellow cards on Sunday during a testy meeting with European soccer federations, including the seven teams that pledged to wear the armband.

The One Love campaign was started in the Netherlands and its symbol is a heart-shaped multi-colored logo aimed at promoting inclusion and diversity in soccer and society.

However, the European plans were in clear breach of World Cup regulations and FIFA’s general rules on team equipment at its games.

“For FIFA final competitions, the captain of each team must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA,” the soccer body’s equipment regulations state.

The armband dispute flared two months ago when 10 European teams said they had joined the longer-standing campaign in Dutch soccer, but it was still not resolved when the seven teams arrived in Qatar.

FIFA offered its own compromise Monday by saying captains of all 32 teams “will have the opportunity” to wear an armband with the slogan “No Discrimination” in the group games.

FIFA’s original offer Saturday was that “NoDiscrimination” — the only one of its chosen slogan aligned with the European teams’ wish — would appear only at the quarterfinal stage.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA Qatar Football Harry Kane England National Football Team Denmark National Football Team Wales National Football Team Gareth Southgate
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football Fans ‘Disappointed’ As JioCinema App 'Spoils' Live Streaming Experience

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs Iran, Senegal Vs Netherlands, USA Vs Wales Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador Cruise To A 2-0 Win Over Qatar In The Opening Game Of The World Cup – In Pics

