FIFA World Cup 2022: 8.9 Million Viewers Turn Up To Stream Argentina Vs Mexico In USA

Messi poses for the cameras and fans after scoring a goal against Mexico. AP

Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, drawing 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock. (More Football News)

The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped the previous group stage mark of 5.7 million set in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, a 2 p.m. EST kickoff on Nov. 24. The overall U.S. Spanish-language record is 9.2 million on television for the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Mexico in a round of 16 game on June 29, 2014, a Sunday match that kicked off at noon EDT.

The Argentina-Mexico match set a record with 2.08 million viewers of the streams on Telemundo and Peacock, topping the 1.35 million for Mexico's 0-0 draw against Poland on Tuesday, the networks said.

Telemundo and Peacock are part of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp.

Fox has U.S. English-language television rights.