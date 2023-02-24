Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Fan Punches Sevilla Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic In Europa League Match At PSV

Fan Punches Sevilla Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic In Europa League Match At PSV

The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović carried on playing, apparently unhurt.

The incident marred Sevilla's progress to the Round of 16 stage despite losing the tie.
The incident marred Sevilla's progress to the Round of 16 stage despite losing the tie. AP

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 10:03 am

A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground on Thursday. (More Football News)

The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović carried on playing, apparently unhurt.

After being hit, Dmitrović subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and then led away as many supporters in the stadium booed.

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late inclusion in Sevilla’s starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill before the match.

PSV won the second-leg match 2-0 but was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and now likely awaits punishment from UEFA for the fan’s actions.

Former Sevilla player Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 77th minute and Fabio Silva made it 2-0 deep in stoppage time.

Sevilla FC PSV Eindhoven Football Marko Dmitrovic UEFA Europa League
