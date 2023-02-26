Monday, Feb 27, 2023
English Premier League 2022-23: More Misery For Graham Potter As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Chelsea 2-0

English Premier League 2022-23: More Misery For Graham Potter As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Chelsea 2-0

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored to pile the misery on Chelsea manager Graham Potter, whose team cannot seem to turn its form around.

Spurs raised their hopes of a UCL spot with the win whereas Chelsea are still rooted in mid-table.
Spurs raised their hopes of a UCL spot with the win whereas Chelsea are still rooted in mid-table.

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 11:56 pm

Chelsea’s troubles deepened with a 2-0 loss to fierce London rival Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored to pile the misery on Chelsea manager Graham Potter, whose team cannot seem to turn its form around.

Fourth-place Spurs, meanwhile, strengthened their bid for a Champions League qualifying spot by moving four points clear of Newcastle, having played two games more.

But Chelsea’s campaign just keeps on getting worse after extending its winless run to six games.

Potter’s team has only won once in its last 11 games and twice in the Premier League since mid-October.

While Potter is said to enjoy the faith of the club’s owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the latest loss will increase the pressure on him.

Chelsea went down to second-half goals from Skipp and Kane after rarely threatening Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea looked bereft of attacking ideas and has now scored just a single goal in its last six matches in all competitions. Tottenham took the lead in the first minute of the second half through Skipp, and Kane swept in another in the 82nd.

