ENG Vs SA: South Africa Announce Squads For England Tour; Temba Bavuma Out

South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma will miss the tour of England with an elbow injury, which he sustained during the recent T20Is in India. Keshav Maharaj will fill in as ODI captain while David Miller will lead in the T20Is. (More Cricket News)

South Africa will play three ODIs, three T20Is and three Test matches in England. The tour starts on July 19 with the first ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Bavuma injure his left arm while fielding in the fourth T20I against India. According to Cricket South Africa, the 32-year-old batter will need eight weeks to recover.

The CSA selectors have recalled Rilee Rossouw to the T20 squad. The 32-year-old batter last played for South Africa in 2016 before taking up a contract and a Kolpak deal with English county side Hampshire.

But premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the ODIs with young pacer fast bowler Gerald Coetzee getting his maiden T20I call-up.

"The T20 format is a high priority for us at the moment because of ICC T20 World Cup coming up in a few short months in Australia," CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said.

"We are looking to give opportunities to players that we are interested in seeing and working out the best combinations, while also trying to balance our desire to maintain enough consistency within the set up that the players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup. This series will go a long way in helping us achieve all of those objectives."

"While the ODI series is not for Super League points, the 50-over format is of vital importance as we look ahead to the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The combinations tried and the performances we yielded will go a long way in our build up to that tournament."

The Proteas will have a full-strength squad for the Test series. They are currently second on the World Test Championship points table.

Squads

Test : Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Glenton Stuurman, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

ODIs : Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.

T20Is : David Miller (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee.

South Africa's tour of England, 2022 - Full schedule

1st ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on July 19 (Tuesday). Start time: 5:30 PM IST/1.00 PM local;

2nd ODI at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on July 22 (Friday). Start time: 5:30 PM IST/1.00 PM local;

3rd ODI at Headingley, Leeds on July 24 (Sunday). Start time: 3:30 PM IST/11.00 AM local;

1st T20I at County Ground, Bristol on July 27 (Wednesday). Start time: 11:00 PM IST/6:30 PM local;

2nd T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 28 (Thursday). Start time: 11:00 PM IST/6:30 PM local;

3rd T20I at Rose Bowl, Southampton on July 31 (Sunday). Start time: 7:00 PM IST/2:30 PM local;

1st Test from August 17 (Wednesday) at Lord's, London. Start time: 3:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local;

2nd Test from August 25 (Thursday) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Start time: 3:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local;

3rd Test from September 8 (Thursday) at The Oval, London. Start time: 3:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local.