Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup: PAK Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Six stage
Zimbabwe have not won a match yet in the World Cup
The match will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app
Zimbabwe will lock horns with Pakistan in match 19 of the ICC U-19 World Cup at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
Pakistan are positioned second in the points table as they have won one of the two matches they have played so far. They will take heart from their last match, where they beat Scotland by 6 wickets in a dominating manner.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe's campaign has not been up to the mark so far, as they have lost one match and the other one got washed out. It's a do-or-die match for them against a strong Pakistan team.
Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first against Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe U19: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera
Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza