Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Harare

Pakistan U19 are taking on Scotland U19 in Match 12 of the ICC U1-9 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, January 19. The Group C clash begins at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). Both sides will be looking for their first win of the tournament in a bid for Super Six qualification.
Pakistan are under early pressure, having lost their opening match against England by 37 runs. Chasing 211, the Young Shaheens were bowled out for 173, despite captain Farhan Yousaf scoring 65.
Scotland, meanwhile, saw their first match against Zimbabwe abandoned even before the toss due to a wet outfield.
Pakistan vs Scotland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and opted to bowl first in today's U-19 Cricket World Cup match 12.
Pakistan vs Scotland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.
Scotland: Theo Robinson, Thomas Knight (wk) (c), Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Ollie Jones, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Finlay Jones, Ethan Ramsay, Jake Woodhouse, Shlok Thaker.
Pakistan vs Scotland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Full Squads
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Shayan, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Umar Zaib, Ali Raza, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq.
Scotland: Theo Robinson, Olly Pillinger, Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Ollie Jones, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Thomas Knight (wk) (c), Ethan Ramsay, Finlay Jones, Jake Woodhouse, Ram Sharma, George Cutler, Shreyas Tekale, Shlok Thaker.
Pakistan vs Scotland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 matches, including Pakistan vs Scotland, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.