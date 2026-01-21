England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: SCO Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Scotland have won the toss and elected to field first
The match will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India
In a British derby, England and Scotland will lock horns against each other in a Group C clash of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The match will take place at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, January 21 at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time).
England have already qualified for the Super Six stage after winning their first two matches and will look to iron out the inconsistencies in their performance before the business end of the tournament.
On the other hand, Scotland have also played two matches so far and haven't won any of them. Their first match against Zimbabwe got washed away due to rain, while they succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat against Pakistan.
England Vs Scotland, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update
England Vs Scotland, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Scotland U19: Theo Robinson, Thomas Knight(w/c), Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Ollie Jones, Finlay Jones, Jake Woodhouse, Ethan Ramsay, Ram Sharma
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green
England Vs Scotland, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 matches, including England vs Scotland, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.