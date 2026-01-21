England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: SCO Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Find out all about Match 17 of the U19 Cricket World Cup between ENG and SCO: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads, and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Scotland have won the toss and will bowl first against England in Group C match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. Photo: ICC official
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Scotland have won the toss and elected to field first

  • England have already qualified for the Super Six stage

  • The match will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India

In a British derby, England and Scotland will lock horns against each other in a Group C clash of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The match will take place at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, January 21 at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time).

England have already qualified for the Super Six stage after winning their first two matches and will look to iron out the inconsistencies in their performance before the business end of the tournament.

On the other hand, Scotland have also played two matches so far and haven't won any of them. Their first match against Zimbabwe got washed away due to rain, while they succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat against Pakistan.

England Vs Scotland, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Scotland have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England Vs Scotland, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Scotland U19: Theo Robinson, Thomas Knight(w/c), Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Ollie Jones, Finlay Jones, Jake Woodhouse, Ethan Ramsay, Ram Sharma

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green

Related Content
Related Content

England Vs Scotland, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 matches, including England vs Scotland, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Preview: Captain Suryakumar Yadav's Series To Sort Out Batting woes

  2. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  3. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  5. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 18-Year-Old Eyes Big Scalp On Margaret Court Arena

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller LIVE, Australian Open 2026: German Seeks Round Three Passage At Melbourne Park

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Bhambri/Goransson Advance In Men's Doubles

  4. Alcaraz Vs Hanfmann Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Spaniard Books Spot In 3rd Round With Win At Rod Laver Arena

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic Highlights, AO 2026: American Sees Off Serbian Opponent To Book Third Round Spot

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  4. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  5. China Receives US Invite To Join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins