Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC Africa Regional 2025: When, Where To Watch ZIM Vs NAM Final

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, timing, and other info for the upcoming ZIM vs NAM, ICC T20 WC Africa Regional 2025 Final match

Outlook Sports Desk
Zimbabwe Cricket Team
Zimbabwe squad celebrate their qualification Photo: X/ZimCricketv
  • NAM take on ZIM in the final of the ICC T20 WC Africa Regional 2025

  • Both countries have qualified for the T20 WC 2026

  • Live streaming and squad info listed

Namibia and Zimbabwe have qualified for next year's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka after reaching the semifinals in the Africa Regional Final in Harare on Thursday.

Namibia beat Tanzania in the first semifinals while Zimbabwe defeated Kenya in the second to take their spots from Africa for the T20 showpiece to be held in February-March 2026.

The results in Africa mean that only three spots from the Asia-EAP Qualifier are now up for grabs for next year's tournament, the ICC said on its website.

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia - Head-to-head Record

Matches - 14

ZIM Won- 6

NAM Won - 8

Tie - 0

Zimbabwe vs Namibia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming Info

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.

The Zimbabwe vs Namibia final clash will start at 5:20 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Brendan Taylor

Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan de Villiers, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Alexander Volschenk, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz

Published At:
