Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, One-off Test: When, Where To Watch ZIM Vs AFG Match At Harare

Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in a one-off home Test at Harare Sports Club from October 20-24. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, One-off Test 2025 ZIM Vs AFG Match Harare
File photo of Zimababwe cricketers in a Test match against New Zealand. | Photo: X/Zimbabwe Cricket
  • Zimbabwe host Afghanistan in a one-off Test on October 20

  • Zimbabwe play their first home Test in Harare since 2021

  • Afghanistan won their last Tour in 2024 with a 1-0 series victory

  • Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Test match available on FanCode

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are set to participate in a one-off Test match at the Harare Sports Club from October 20 to 24, which marks the beginning of their October tour. This match will be Zimbabwe's first home Test in Harare since 2021, following nine unsuccessful home matches played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Afghanistan last toured Zimbabwe in late 2024, clinching a 1-0 victory in a two-Test series and performing strongly across all formats. While Afghanistan have emerged as one of ICC's rising red-ball nations, they have primarily concentrated on shorter formats. As a result, this tour features just one Test, followed by three T20Is.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have participated in eight Tests since that last encounter against Afghanistan, recording only one win. Their Test squad includes veteran Brendan Taylor, who played in their last home red-ball victory in Harare in 2013.

Belgium-born batter Antum Naqvi also joins the squad, as does pacer Tinotenda Maposa, and both players could make their Test debut.

Afghanistan, which tragically lost three cricketers after a recent Pakistani attack, will hope to bring some cheer to their people with a win. They have rested their talismanic captain, Rashid Khan, as a precaution before significant upcoming contests.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, One-off Test 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan one-off Test match being played?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be played on Monday, October 20, 2025. The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club from 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan one-off Test match live?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Test match.

In Zimbabwe, it will be shown live on ZBC TV, and in Afghanistan, it will be shown live on Araina TV.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, One-off Test 2025 – Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhel (wk), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, Bashir Ahmad.

