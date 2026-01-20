Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

RCB's Gautami Naik, who scored a scintillating 73 against Gujarat Giants, received a sweet video message from her cricketing idol Hardik Pandya, commending her batting performance

Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video
Indian star all-rounder shared a heartfelt message for RCB new batting sensation Gautami Naik on her first fifty of WPL. Photo: X/Hardik Pandya
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RCB's Gautami Naik scored her first fifty of WPL against Gujarat Giants

  • Naik consider Hardik Pandya as he cricketing idol and imitates how Hardik Pandya approaches cricket

  • RCB have qualified for the play-offs after winning all the five matches they have played so far

In a heartfelt moment, India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a sweet and inspiring message for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's new batting sensation Gautami Naik on the occasion of her first half-century for the franchise in the Women's Premier League.

Gautam Naik has been a huge fan of Hardik Pandya's style and approach to cricket and considers him as her cricketing idol. After her match-winning innings against Gujarat Giants, Naik said, "My cricketing idol is Hardik Pandya. I want to play like him. I watch his matches in the pressure situations, all the time. I watch him play calmly, and that's my nature as well. I see myself being similar to him, and I want to play like him.”

Gautami Naik's words of adulation reached even Hardik Pandya, who, in a gracious retort, recorded a video for the budding women cricketer in which he acknowledged her kind words and wished her a successful career.

"Hi Gautami, Hardik here. I got to know that I am your cricketing idol. First of all, it feels really great to inspire a lot of young cricketers. And many congratulations on your first half-century. Enjoy the sport. I hope going forward in life, you do more and more better for your franchisee and for the country. Keep loving the sport, be disciplined and enjoy,” said Pandya in the video.

Watch the full video here:

Gautami Naik Powers RCB To Win over GG

Earlier, in the match against the Gujarat Giants, Gautami Naik smashed a defiant 73 off just 55 balls to take RCB to a decent score of 178 in 20 overs. In response, the Giants could manage only 117 runs and lost the match by a heavy margin of 61 runs.

Gautami Naik was the adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her match-winning knock.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
Tags

